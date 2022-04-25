March 31
Daniel Hedgecock-Presswell (32) of Cowper Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £135, victim surcharge £34, costs £310. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
April 4
Muhammad Shahzad (20) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Stuart Treadwell (27) of Artindale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £143.55 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Zain Yaseen (25) of Harris Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Cassandra Constantin (25) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value (373.88 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value £821 from Boots)
Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £821
April 5
Shane Currie (51) of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of Harry Potter Top Trumps and a teddy bear (value (£30 from WH Smiths)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £25 from Chocolat ltd)
Guilty plea to theft of toothbrush and charge (value £33.99 from B&M)
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 65 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
April 6
Mark Fisher (47) of Newborn Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to operating a mobile phone with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification to observe a third person doing a private act knowing the other person did not consent
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £90, costs £105
Joseph Lamb (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £46
Lee Perfaith (47) of Scotts Road, Glinton
Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £880, victim surcharge £88, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 4/11/22
Paul Ridgway (41) of Bude Close, Crewe
Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £768, victim surcharge £77, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 23 months – can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 26/7/23
Daniel Spriggs (26) of Milner Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £276, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months – can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by April 4 2023
Dean Wright (39) of Wye Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, compensation £200. Restraining order for one year
Anrej Astaskin (41) of Mark Mews, Newtownards, Northern Ireland
Guilty plea to drink driving (102ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months – can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 27/5/24
William Boughen (74) of Fen Road, Parson Drove
Guilty plea to drink driving (74ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months – can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 18/5/23
Tomas Statevicius (28) of Outfield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 19 months – can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 25/4/23
April 7
Lauris Grinfields (47) of Drayton, Peterborough
Found guilty of drink driving (100ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £720. Disqualified from driving for 28 months – can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 24/11/23
Umare Malik (29) of Nicolls Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence
Matthew Eames (49) of St John’s Chase, March
Guilty plea to theft of television and drinks (value £441.45 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of drink, grass seed, biscuits and a TV bracket (value unknown from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of three boxes and paper (value unknown from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of baby milk, protein powder, chicken and drinks (value unknown from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of Cholic drops and a baby thermometer (value unknown from Tesco)
Fined £243, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £130
April 8
Gheorghe Cuti (51) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £89.96 from TK Maxx)
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault of an emergency worker (detention officer)
Guilty plea to possession a blade in a public place
Guilty plea to trespassing on the railway
Guilty plea to theft of coats (value £299.98 from Superdry)
Jailed for eight months. Compensation £189.96
Amir Adoumai (23) of Lawn Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for nine months
Philip Jarman (49) of Awthorn Hill, Letchworth Garden City
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 7/11/22
Ricardo Santos (19) of Rolleston Garth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place
Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Kieran Grant (30) of Blackmead, Peterborough
Guilty plea to making an electronic communication (phone call) which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, and the offence was racially aggravated
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Compensation £100
Martynas Prunskus (29) of Osier Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (97ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £833, victim surcharge £83, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months – can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 18/2/23
Christopher Woods (33) of Frederick Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 48 months
April 11
Kacper Rzepecki (22) of Leverington Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Cannabis)
Community order – unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Karl Jones (31) of Burmer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £48.08 from Marks and Spencer)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £48.08
Mihai Crisan (24) of Jud Tm Mun Timisorea Street, Romania
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £466, victim surcharge £54. Seven points on licence
Mbonisi Nyathi (36) of Calcot Street. Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on children defendant works with, and impact on family and colleagues
Mehran Rafi (23) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using a hand held mobile phone while driving
Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Lyndsay Evans (42) of Pitt House Lane, Christchurch
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Craig Barker (39) of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s family and employer