March 31

Daniel Hedgecock-Presswell (32) of Cowper Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £135, victim surcharge £34, costs £310. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

April 4

Muhammad Shahzad (20) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Stuart Treadwell (27) of Artindale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £143.55 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Zain Yaseen (25) of Harris Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Cassandra Constantin (25) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value (373.88 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value £821 from Boots)

Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £821

April 5

Shane Currie (51) of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of Harry Potter Top Trumps and a teddy bear (value (£30 from WH Smiths)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £25 from Chocolat ltd)

Guilty plea to theft of toothbrush and charge (value £33.99 from B&M)

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 65 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

April 6

Mark Fisher (47) of Newborn Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to operating a mobile phone with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification to observe a third person doing a private act knowing the other person did not consent

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £90, costs £105

Joseph Lamb (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £46

Lee Perfaith (47) of Scotts Road, Glinton

Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £880, victim surcharge £88, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 4/11/22

Paul Ridgway (41) of Bude Close, Crewe

Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £768, victim surcharge £77, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 23 months – can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 26/7/23

Daniel Spriggs (26) of Milner Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £276, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months – can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by April 4 2023

Dean Wright (39) of Wye Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, compensation £200. Restraining order for one year

Anrej Astaskin (41) of Mark Mews, Newtownards, Northern Ireland

Guilty plea to drink driving (102ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months – can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 27/5/24

William Boughen (74) of Fen Road, Parson Drove

Guilty plea to drink driving (74ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months – can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 18/5/23

Tomas Statevicius (28) of Outfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 19 months – can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 25/4/23

April 7

Lauris Grinfields (47) of Drayton, Peterborough

Found guilty of drink driving (100ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £720. Disqualified from driving for 28 months – can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 24/11/23

Umare Malik (29) of Nicolls Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence

Matthew Eames (49) of St John’s Chase, March

Guilty plea to theft of television and drinks (value £441.45 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of drink, grass seed, biscuits and a TV bracket (value unknown from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of three boxes and paper (value unknown from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of baby milk, protein powder, chicken and drinks (value unknown from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of Cholic drops and a baby thermometer (value unknown from Tesco)

Fined £243, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £130

April 8

Gheorghe Cuti (51) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £89.96 from TK Maxx)

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assault of an emergency worker (detention officer)

Guilty plea to possession a blade in a public place

Guilty plea to trespassing on the railway

Guilty plea to theft of coats (value £299.98 from Superdry)

Jailed for eight months. Compensation £189.96

Amir Adoumai (23) of Lawn Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for nine months

Philip Jarman (49) of Awthorn Hill, Letchworth Garden City

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 7/11/22

Ricardo Santos (19) of Rolleston Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place

Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Kieran Grant (30) of Blackmead, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making an electronic communication (phone call) which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, and the offence was racially aggravated

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Compensation £100

Martynas Prunskus (29) of Osier Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (97ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £833, victim surcharge £83, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months – can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 18/2/23

Christopher Woods (33) of Frederick Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 48 months

April 11

Kacper Rzepecki (22) of Leverington Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Cannabis)

Community order – unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Karl Jones (31) of Burmer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £48.08 from Marks and Spencer)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £48.08

Mihai Crisan (24) of Jud Tm Mun Timisorea Street, Romania

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £466, victim surcharge £54. Seven points on licence

Mbonisi Nyathi (36) of Calcot Street. Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on children defendant works with, and impact on family and colleagues

Mehran Rafi (23) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using a hand held mobile phone while driving

Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Lyndsay Evans (42) of Pitt House Lane, Christchurch

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Craig Barker (39) of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)