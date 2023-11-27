Machetes, swords and knuckledusters handed in during weapons amnesty in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Scores of weapons to be destroyed following week long amnesty held across the county

More than 170 weapons including machetes, knuckledusters and even a pair of nunchucks were handed in to police last week during the countywide amnesty.

Amnesty bins were placed in police stations in Peterborough and Cambridge, as well as being made available at events in Ely and in South Cambridgeshire.

Some of the 179 weapons, such as knuckledusters and curved swords, are illegal to own due to changes to the Offensive Weapons Act. Even if kept on private property.

Some of the weapons handed in at Peterborough's Thorpe Wood Police Station

In addition to the amnesty, officers conducted 38 ‘weapon sweeps’ in green spaces and other public areas, recovering ten hidden items.

Officers also took part in an increased amount of engagement with retailers – providing information and conducting test purchases to ensure knives were not sold to those under 18.

Education played an important role in the week, with officers conducting more than 40 sessions at schools across the county. As well as visiting secondary schools to talk to teenagers, officers also spoke to primary school children with age appropriate content.

Inspector Karl Secker, from Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the week of action and said: “Thank you to everyone who made use of the amnesty to dispose of knives and other weapons.

“Speaking to young people about knife crime is an incredibly important part of our work to tackle the issue. I’m therefore pleased we managed to visit multiple schools across the county as part of the week of action.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for the constabulary as we strive to make the county an even safer place to live.”

In the last year possession of knife offences decreased in Cambridgeshire by five per cent.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said: “Every weapon that has been surrendered is potentially a life saved - thank you to everyone who supported the knife amnesty.