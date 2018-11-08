Lorry containing 20 tonnes of waste abandoned at Alconbury

A lorry trailer with an estimated 20 tonnes of waste inside it has been abandoned in a suspected fly-tipping incident off the A1 at Alconbury

The Environment Agency is appealing for witnesses to help identify where the trailer, which contains mixed waste including wood and plastics, came from.

It was attached to a lorry travelling along the A1 and left at Monks Wood Road, Alconbury Hill, on October 25 to October 26, the agency said.

The trailer has not been unloaded yet and staff are working with Huntingdonshire District Council to have the waste disposed of correctly.

Witnesses are asked to call the Environment Agency on 0800 807 060 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.