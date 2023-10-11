London man charged in connection with serious assault in Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon was set up in Fitzwilliam Street following the incident