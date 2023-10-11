London man charged in connection with serious assault in Peterborough city centre
A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough city centre.
One man needed hospital treatment following the assault in Fitzwilliam Street, at 3.20am on Sunday (October 8).
Today Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Henry Mansaray, 27, of Manaton Close, London, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (11 October).