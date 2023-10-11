News you can trust since 1948
London man charged in connection with serious assault in Peterborough city centre

Incident happened on Sunday morning
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough city centre.

One man needed hospital treatment following the assault in Fitzwilliam Street, at 3.20am on Sunday (October 8).

Today Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police cordon was set up in Fitzwilliam Street following the incidentA police cordon was set up in Fitzwilliam Street following the incident
Henry Mansaray, 27, of Manaton Close, London, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (11 October).