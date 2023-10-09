Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal after an assault in Peterborough city centre.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Sunday (October 8) to the incident in Fitzwilliam Street, next to Peterborough Central Library.

A police cordon was put in place, and scenes of crime officers were seen working in the area on Sunday morning.

Police incident at Fitzwilliam Street.

No arrests have been made, and Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information about the assault.