Man seriously injured in assault in Peterborough city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an appeal after an assault in Peterborough city centre.
Emergency services were called in the early hours of Sunday (October 8) to the incident in Fitzwilliam Street, next to Peterborough Central Library.
A police cordon was put in place, and scenes of crime officers were seen working in the area on Sunday morning.
No arrests have been made, and Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information about the assault.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called with reports that a man had been seriously assaulted in Fitzwilliam Street at about 3.20am yesterday (8 October). Officers and ambulance attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/75446/23 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.