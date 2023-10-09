News you can trust since 1948
Man seriously injured in assault in Peterborough city centre

Incident happened in early hours of Sunday, October 8 next to Peterborough Central Library
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Police have launched an appeal after an assault in Peterborough city centre.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Sunday (October 8) to the incident in Fitzwilliam Street, next to Peterborough Central Library.

A police cordon was put in place, and scenes of crime officers were seen working in the area on Sunday morning.

Police incident at Fitzwilliam Street.Police incident at Fitzwilliam Street.
No arrests have been made, and Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information about the assault.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called with reports that a man had been seriously assaulted in Fitzwilliam Street at about 3.20am yesterday (8 October). Officers and ambulance attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/75446/23 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.