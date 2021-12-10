Lodger who bit landlord’s nose after being challenged about his drinking jailed

Mickey Boots.

Mickey Boots punched the victim in the face before kicking him and biting his nose after an argument about his drinking habits on August 14.

Officers were called to reports of the disturbance and shouting at a property in London Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim covered in blood and Boots, 24, was later arrested.

Boots, of London Road, Yaxley, claimed he was drunk and didn’t remember biting the victim’s nose but later pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 14 months at Peterborough Crown Court last week (December 2).