BREAKING

Listen to call made by hoaxer who said bomb would blow up in eight minutes in Cambridgeshire pub toilets

Simon Latore jailed for more than a year after saying bomb was in disabled toilets in Huntingdon
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT
A man who called police and claimed he’d left a bomb in the disabled toilets of a Huntingdon pub, has been jailed for a year.

Simon Latore, 42, called 999 on 29 July this year and told operators he had planted a bomb in the disabled toilets of a Huntingdon pub and it was due to detonate in eight minutes.

Officers raced to the scene and carried out a thorough search of the pub and surrounding area but couldn’t find any signs of a bomb.

Simon LatoreSimon Latore
They traced the phone number of the caller and arrested Latore, who admitted to making the hoax threat and claimed he was sorry for his actions. He claimed he didn’t think they would be taken seriously.

Police have now released the hoax call recording – and spoken of the dangers hoax calls produce.

Latore, of Aspen Green, Huntingdon, was sentenced to one year in prison on Wednesday (6 December) for bomb hoax – communicating false information.

Detective Constable Megan Solomon, who investigated, said: “Latore is paying the price for his reckless actions. He wasted hours of police time and resources, which could have been better spent elsewhere and caused a great deal of fear and inconvenience for the owners of the pub and local residents.

“I hope he has some time to reflect on his behaviour and I hope this sentence shows how seriously we take incidents of hoax threats.”

