Lincoln Road shop to close after thousands of illegal cigarettes and vapes found by Peterborough trading standards
A Peterborough shop will close for three months after thousands of illegal cigarettes and vapes were found by Peterborough Trading Standards officers.
Today (April 25), Peterborough Magistrates Court granted a Closure Order on EuroFood in Lincoln Road, following successive raids by Trading Standards at the premises, resulting in the seizure of approximately 35,000 illicit cigarettes and 3,500 illegal vapes.
Trading Standards and Police had received multiple reports from the public concerning illegal vapes and tobacco being sold at the premises. Multiple raids have taken place previously, including in August 2023 when officers seized approximately 4,400 illegal cigarettes and 2,000 illegal vapes and in January this year, when in one raid officer seized approximately 5,600 illegal cigarettes and 900 vapes and another raid saw 24,600 illegal cigarettes and 621 illegal vapes seized.
Joanne Smith, Consumer Protection Team Leader for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards said “The Closure Order issued today will have an instant and substantial impact on EuroFood. It is the first time we have used such an Order for illicit tobacco and it sends a clear message to the organised crime gangs behind these crimes that the sale of illicit tobacco products in Peterborough will not be tolerated.”
Across the city, there is ongoing multi-agency enforcement to tackle the supply of illegal tobacco and nicotine products.
Members of the public can report intelligence or concerns of criminal activity anomalously online at www.keep-it-out.co.uk or contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 – Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.