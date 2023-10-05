Lincoln Road flat closed due to Peterborough police concerns over exploitation and drug crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough flat has been closed by police for three months following persistent anti-social behaviour and concerns around cuckooing.

The order was issued to flat 2 of 57 Lincoln Road, Peterborough City Centre, following an application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 5 by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

It states the premises is subject to a partial closure order as its use has resulted in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour, causing serious nuisance to members of the public.

Police serve the order at the flat

The property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenants, specific named individuals, members of the emergency services, social services, healthcare professionals and any employee of the landlord until 3 January 2024.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Ruth Watson, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “The address has come to our attention on a regular basis with concerns around the tenants being exploited, reports of drug use and dealing, complaints of excessive noise and various anti-social behaviour in communal areas including people sleeping in the stairwells, taking drugs, urinating and defecating.

“Despite interventions and offers of support from various agencies, the behaviour has continued therefore, through joint working with the housing provider, we have been able to secure this partial closure which we hope, by preventing problem visitors, will significantly reduce the impact on other residents and the tenants themselves.”