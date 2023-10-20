Life sentence for Wisbech man who stabbed woman to death after knife found on garage roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been given a life sentence after he was found guilty of murdering a woman by stabbing her to death in Wisbech.

Jamie Boughen attacked 47-year-old Eliza Bibby at her home in Beechwood Road on 9 January, fatally stabbing her in the neck multiple times.

She was found lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of her own blood by a friend at about 6am the following day.

Jamie Boughen and the knife used

Now Boughen has been given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 22 years, after being found guilty of murder.

Killer threw knife onto garage roof

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Boughen disposed of the knife and made his way home where he tried to remove any trace of Eliza’s blood on his body, clothing or footwear. The next day he bought a pair of replacement trainers.

However, specialist officers were brought in to search the house and surrounding streets and it wasn’t long before they found the knife on a garage roof in nearby Beechwood Close.

The knife was found to have the victim’s blood on the blade and Boughen’s DNA on the handle. The blade also matched the wounds suffered by the victim.

Boughen, 48, was arrested at his home in Waterlees Road, Wisbech, on 9 March on suspicion of the murder.

Boughen claimed it wasn’t unusual for him to wash clothes at 1am

A search of his house uncovered internal CCTV cameras. The footage for the night in question was downloaded and showed Boughen leaving the property at 10.41pm and returning at 11.04pm.

Once he returned, he washed his clothes in the sink with bleach and scrubbed under his fingernails.

In interview, Boughen maintained his innocence and said he couldn’t remember what he had been doing that night and it wasn’t unusual to be washing his clothes at 1am.

Boughen claimed he came across Eliza Bibby when she had already died

In court he claimed he knew Bibby and would routinely buy drugs from her. On the day of her death, he said he went to her home, the door was ajar, and he went inside. He saw the knife and picked it up.

He then came across her lifeless body, panicked and ran, throwing the knife on the garage roof as he went.

However, yesterday, at Cambridge Crown Court after less than three hours of deliberation, the jury disagreed with his version of events and returned a unanimous guilty verdict for murder.

He was sentenced at the same court today (20 October) to life in prison serving a minimum of 22 years.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic case where a woman has lost her life.

“Given the evidence against him, I am pleased the jury saw through Boughen’s blatant lies and gave Eliza’s family some justice.