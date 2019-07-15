Life sentence for murderer who stabbed dad of two to death in Wisbech

A man has been jailed after murdering a father of two following a drunken row.

Jurijs Paramonovas, 46, and Olegs Titovs, 49, had both been drinking heavily when an argument broke out on at just before 10pm on 3 February this year.

They began fighting on a sofa at the home of multiple occupancy in West Parade, Wisbech with hands around each other’s throats.

A 17-year-old boy who also lived at the property heard the commotion and came downstairs to find the two Lativian men fighting and shouting at each other in Russian.

He managed to split the two up and Mr Paramonovas walked away towards the front door. However, Titovs grabbed a knife from near a kitchen sink, approached Mr Paramonovas and stabbed him once in the chest.

He fell to the floor, bleeding heavily while Titovs calmly put on his coat and left.

Police were called and arrived minutes later. They started CPR and were joined by paramedics shortly afterwards but Mr Paramonovas was declared dead shortly afterwards.

The black-handled kitchen knife was recovered from beside the victim’s body at the scene.

Officers searched the area for Titovs and he was arrested not far away, in Harecroft Road, at just before 11pm.

A post mortem examination at Peterborough City Hospital found Mr Paramonovas, who worked as a forklift driver at a Wisbech factory, died of a single stab wound to the heart.

Titovs, of West Parade, Wisbech, denied murder, however, today (15 July) he was found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

DI Lucy Thomson, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: ‘’This was an avoidable and senseless death. These men were supposedly friends, but in anger and under the influence of alcohol, Titovs lost his self-control and murdered Mr Paramanovs.

“Nothing can bring him back but I hope that the conclusion of this trial can mark a point where his family and friends can start to come to terms with their grief. The investigation team and I send our best wishes to them.’’