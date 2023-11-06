Latest Peterborough Court results: Five fly-tippers fined by Magistrates
October 31
Phillip Burns (43) of Back Lane, Eye
Guilty plea to depositing cardboard and plastic wrapping on land in Middle Road
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £300
Richard Fitzjohn (44) of Werrington Bridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Post Road
Fined £320, victim surcharge £128, costs £300
Benjie Smith, of The Crescent, Spalding
Found guilty of displaying an advertising banner in contravention of Town and Country Planning Regulations
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £224
Naomi Stewart (27) of Sprignall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Sprignall
Fined £60, victim surcharge £24, costs £350
Wojciech Trojnar (57) of Elm Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to depositing builders rubbish on Heltwate
Fined £240, victim surcharge £96, costs £442
Kelsey-Leigh Wood, of Quinton Garth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Chelveston Way
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £50
November 1
Jevgenijus Jorik (35) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work for 100 hours. Victim surcharge £114, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months