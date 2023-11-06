Latest Peterborough Court results: Five fly-tippers fined by Magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October 31

Phillip Burns (43) of Back Lane, Eye

Guilty plea to depositing cardboard and plastic wrapping on land in Middle Road

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £300

Richard Fitzjohn (44) of Werrington Bridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Post Road

Fined £320, victim surcharge £128, costs £300

Benjie Smith, of The Crescent, Spalding

Found guilty of displaying an advertising banner in contravention of Town and Country Planning Regulations

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £224

Naomi Stewart (27) of Sprignall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Sprignall

Fined £60, victim surcharge £24, costs £350

Wojciech Trojnar (57) of Elm Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to depositing builders rubbish on Heltwate

Fined £240, victim surcharge £96, costs £442

Kelsey-Leigh Wood, of Quinton Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Chelveston Way

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £50

November 1

Jevgenijus Jorik (35) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident