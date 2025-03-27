Last chance to have say on Peterborough's Pleasure Fair Meadow car park protection order

A consultation was launched to get residents' views on the matter

Peterborough residents have until Friday, March 28 to share their views on plans to implement a protection order at a city car park.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) at Pleasure Fair Meadow car park is being proposed by Peterborough City Council and aims to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Pleasure Fair Meadow has become a hotspot for unauthorised car meets and car cruising events, which have caused issues with those living near the car park.

The council says it has received several reports from nearby residents impacted by persistent noise, smoke and odours as well as littering.

Some councillors have been pushing for a PSPO to be implemented at the car park for some time, including independent councillor Julie Stevenson who believes it must be part of a “bigger operation” to tackle the issue.

A PSPO includes conditions which anyone caught breaching can face fines of up to £1,000 or fixed penalty notices.

The proposed PSPO for Pleasure Fair Meadow car park includes several conditions aimed at preventing ‘vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour’ and performing a range of activities in the area.

Liberal Democrat councillor Christian Hogg is also supportive of the PSPO.

He said: “I feel that it has been identified quite some time ago that the car park is a magnet for anti-social behaviour, specifically from car enthusiasts.

“We absolutely welcome this initiative but I have to say I’m disappointed it has taken as long as it has to get to this stage.”

A public consultation on the matter was launched on February 28 and will close on March 28.

Residents can participate in the consultation on the council’s website.

Once the consultation closes, responses will be considered before the council makes a recommendation to implement the PSPO for three years.

The proposed Pleasure Fair Meadow PSPO would include Pleasure Fair Meadow Road and car park accessed by Oundle Road, leading to Railworld Wildlife Haven Car Park north of Cubitt Way, and up to and including Steve Baker Walk bordered by the railway line.

Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing and communities, said the council is “fully committed” to working with the police to keep the public safe.