Large rise in reported thefts of parcels from Peterborough and Cambridgeshire doorsteps

Cambridgeshire police has seen a large rise in the number of reported thefts of parcels and packages from people’s doorsteps.

The force received 60 reported thefts in 2018/19, up from 11 the year before.

An Amazon parcel

The highest total recorded by a force last year was 108 by Lancashire Constabulary, while South Wales Police has had no reports in the past three years.

The data, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by iParcelBox, showed 962 thefts were reported in 2018/19 to 23 police forces which supplied information across the UK.

This was up from 830 the year before.

Paul Needler, founder of iParcelBox, said: “It’s clear that the online shopping surge is fuelling a new crimewave of parcel thefts across the UK. For opportunistic thieves, the chance to steal an unattended parcel that is sitting on the doorstep is irresistible.”