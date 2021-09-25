Large dangerous fly-tip found in Peterborough park

Fly-tipped tiles in Werrington.

On Friday morning (September 24) residents in Werrington noticed a large amount of what appear to be old asbestos roofing tiles left strewn across grass, right next to a public footpath and close to Spider Park.

Along with the tiles, several other bags of rubbish have been left on the site. Given the potential danger of the asbestos, residents have been warned to stay well clear.

The fly-tip was reported to the council’s emergency number early in the morning by Werrington ward councillor Cllr John Fox and is set for clear-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly-tipped tiles in Werrington. Photo: Jay Langdon.