Large dangerous fly-tip found in Peterborough park
A large and potentially-dangerous fly-tip has been found in a Peterborough park.
On Friday morning (September 24) residents in Werrington noticed a large amount of what appear to be old asbestos roofing tiles left strewn across grass, right next to a public footpath and close to Spider Park.
Along with the tiles, several other bags of rubbish have been left on the site. Given the potential danger of the asbestos, residents have been warned to stay well clear.
The fly-tip was reported to the council’s emergency number early in the morning by Werrington ward councillor Cllr John Fox and is set for clear-up.
Gunthorpe ward councillor Cllr Bryan Tyler added: “It is near Spider Park and looks like asbestos. Don’t really want to state the obvious but! Please try to keep your children/pets/bikes etc away from it. There are full black bags just out of shot! It has been reported.”