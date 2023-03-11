Laptops, cash and designer clothes stolen in car thefts spree in Peterborough

Computers, clothes, cash and groceries have all been stolen from parked cars in a spree of break ins across Peterborough.

Thieves have smashed windows, or taken advantage of an unlocked door in the scores of break ins over recent weeks.

Now motorists are being urged to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Police have warned motorists about the spate

In February, there were 38 reports of thefts across the city, with nine instances where the vehicle had been left unlocked.

The highest number of reported incidents happened in the south Peterborough area, including six in the Ortons and four in Woodston – three of which happened on 21 February.

Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unfortunately we are seeing a mix of offences with some vehicles being left unlocked, while others are smashed windows or forced entry.

“A range of items have been stolen from small amounts of loose change and cigarettes to more valuable items such as laptops, designer clothing, power tools and larger amounts of cash.

“In one case, bags of groceries were stolen from a car left insecure for a brief moment. This shows just how fast and opportunistically thieves are acting to take whatever they can get their hands on.

“We are working hard to catch anyone responsible for these thefts, however, I would urge members of the public to not leave any valuables within their vehicle, double check that all the windows and sunroofs are closed, and that the vehicle is locked before leaving it.

“It is also important that if you catch someone trying door handles of cars on a video doorbell or on CCTV, please report it to us. These reports can help us to build up an investigation and piece together events.”

Anyone with information about suspicious activity around vehicles should report online here, where video footage can also be passed on. If a crime is in action, always call 999.

Where the February thefts happened:

Dogsthorpe – 4

Fletton – 2

Eastfield – 5

The Ortons - 6

City Centre – 4

The Hamptons – 2

Woodston – 4

Parnwell – 1

Eye – 2

Longthorpe – 3

Walton – 2

Ravensthorpe – 2