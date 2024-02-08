Landlord fined after Peterborough family of nine - including five children - found living in an outbuilding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough landlord has been fined after a family of nine – including five children – were found living in an outbuilding at a city home.

Tariq Khan (61) of Wilberforce Road, Peterborough was convicted at Peterborough Magistrates Court on 31 January 2024, of failing to comply with a prohibition order in relation to outbuildings in Clarence Road, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that Peterborough City Council's housing standards officers had first attended the address in 2016 and had discovered a number of hazards within the property. The building was found to be in a poor condition with inadequate lighting, ventilation and fire safety measures. The officers found the dwelling was also too small to be reasonably occupied by an individual.

The outbuilding where the family were living

The council's Housing Standards Service served an order prohibiting the use of the outbuilding for residential purposes.

In October 2022, officers attended the property and discovered the small building was being rented to a family of nine, including five children.

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the council what has happened to the family, and if they are now in secure accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 31 January, Khan was convicted at Peterborough Magistrates Court for the offence of failing to comply with a prohibition order under section 32 of the Housing Act 2004. He was fined £2,000, ordered to pay £2,000 costs to the council and ordered to pay a £800 surcharge. The building is currently empty.

Councillor Hiller, Cabinet Member for Housing Growth and Regeneration welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: "This prosecution should serve as a warning to the small minority of landlords who put their tenants at risk and flout the law. Landlords play an essential role in providing safe, warm and healthy homes to the residents of Peterborough.

"We will take enforcement action under the range of powers available to us if we discover landlords who flagrantly disregard the law."