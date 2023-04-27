A 19-year-old Peterborough man – who was fatally stabbed in Northampton on Sunday evening – has been named as Kwabena Osei-Poku.

Here is everything we know so far about the fatal stabbing.

Incident takes place Sunday night

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death of Kwabena who died on Sunday (April 23).

He was stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, Northampton, at around 8.40pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager sadly died at the scene.

A large area between New South Bridge Road roundabout and the university’s Waterside Campus was taped off with a heavy police presence.

Officers were seen in and out of the university’s halls of residence speaking to students throughout the day.

Kwabena Osei-Poku was fatally stabbed near the University of Northampton on Sunday, April 23 (image: Northamptonshire Police).

Other officers were seen searching for evidence around a blue tent, which was put up on April 23 and is believed to be where the victim died.

Press conference held on Monday

Speaking at the scene of the incident on 24 April, Superintendent Rachel Hanford said the police force believes the incident was a “targeted attack”.

Superintendent Hanford said: “A lot of work has taken place over night, and we have affected these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.

The scene of the killing at New South Bridge Road.

“Whilst we do believe this incident to be a targeted attack, there will understandably be concern in the local community.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “I was first notified that there had been a stabbing at 9.30pm by a resident. I was so upset to hear this. Instantly you think of his parents, family and friends and how one thing can change their lives forever. You cannot get over losing a child, I'm sure.

“I feel for parents with young sons and daughters. How do they give them freedom but keep them safe at the same time?

“Councillors have been notified of a meeting on May 4 to discuss community safety. I'm sure the recent stabbing will form a big proportion of that meeting.

“We need children and adults to feel safe to voice concerns and to feel that the intelligence they give to the Police will be acted upon, anonymously. I totally understand funding issues of the Council and the Police however we must come up with a plan that will encourage a world without murder in our local area because whatever is being done now is not working.”

Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South, has also asked residents to “pull together” and not “speculate on social media”.

The MP said: “I am saddened…and frustrated with the senselessness and futility of what has happened.

"This is a time we must pull together.”

Flowers laid at the scene on Tuesday

On Tuesday morning (April 25), a single floral tribute lay at the scene, while UON Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday confirmed the 19-year-old was a student there.

Stephen Mold, the police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire, has promised to find more funding to tackle knife crime following another tragic, fatal stabbing of a young person on the streets of the county.

Teenager killed named by police on Thursday

On April 26, the 19-year-old man was named by Northamptonshire Police as Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred.

A total of nine people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Four of them (two men aged 19 and two women aged 18) have been released on police bail pending further enquiries, and the remaining five (three men aged 19, one man aged 18, and one woman aged 19) continue to be questioned by detectives in police custody.

University of Northampton Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: "We are heartbroken at the senseless death of Kwabena Osei-Poku – known previously as Alfred. I have heard from Alfred’s Advertising and Digital Marketing Foundation tutors, who tell me he was working on a project investigating the growth of technological tools used in marketing, and was on the route to succeed in his studies.

"His fellow students and all staff at the University of Northampton are devastated by this news, and once again extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and all those who knew him.

"We will now focus on support for the university community as we try to deal with this tragic loss of life."