By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:05am

A woman had to be disarmed by a member of the public after waving a knife around in a Peterborough takeaway and damaging the counter.

Tracey Armah, 55, visited Chicken Palace, in Lincoln Road, on 10 December.

As she entered, she pulled out a knife and started to wave it around before stabbing the counter.

The knife used in the incident
A member of the public snatched the knife and threw it out of reach. She was pushed out of the shop and police were called.

Armah, of Pennine Way, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where she was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to criminal damage and possession of a knife in public.

PC Luke Cooke said: “Armah’s behaviour was terrifying for the member of staff behind the counter.

“Thank you to the brave member of public who intervened and ensured no one was hurt.”