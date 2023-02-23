Knife wielding woman disarmed by brave have a go hero in Peterborough takeaway
Thank you to the brave member of public who intervened and ensured no one was hurt.”
A woman had to be disarmed by a member of the public after waving a knife around in a Peterborough takeaway and damaging the counter.
Tracey Armah, 55, visited Chicken Palace, in Lincoln Road, on 10 December.
As she entered, she pulled out a knife and started to wave it around before stabbing the counter.
A member of the public snatched the knife and threw it out of reach. She was pushed out of the shop and police were called.
Armah, of Pennine Way, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where she was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to criminal damage and possession of a knife in public.
PC Luke Cooke said: “Armah’s behaviour was terrifying for the member of staff behind the counter.
“Thank you to the brave member of public who intervened and ensured no one was hurt.”