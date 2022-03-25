Killer from Peterborough on the run after escaping from jail

Shane Farrington was convicted of manslaughter after an incident at HMP Peterborough in 2008, where a fellow inmate died.

Farrington (39) was serving a jail sentence at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, when he absconded. He was last seen at 6.45pm on Thursday 24 March.

Officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace the 39-year-old and they are urging anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch.

​Farrington was last seen wearing a dark top with white writing on the front, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark coat and has a dark rucksack.

He is known to have links within the Peterborough area.

Superintendent Mike Evans said: “We currently have numerous officers carrying out a variety of searches to locate Farrington.

“While our enquiries are ongoing we’re urging anyone who sees Farrington to not approach him but to instead call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1230000.

“Officers will be maintaining a presence around the prison and in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns please do speak to one of them.”

Farrington was given a nine year jail sentence following the death of Brian Haynes, who suffered a heart attack after he was assaulted in his cell at the Peterborough jail in 2008. Two other men were also jailed for their role in the attack.