News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Jury unable to reach verdict in trial of former Wisbech mayor charged with rape

Aigars Balsevics denies two counts of rape

By Stephen Briggs
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 4:53pm

The jury in a trial of a former Wisbech Mayor have been unable to reach a verdict.

Aigars Balsevics (41) of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, who was mayor in 2020/21, denies two counts of rape, with the alleged offences said to have occurred last year.

A trial has been taking place at Peterborough Crown Court, and today it was confirmed the jury were unable to reach a verdict.

Court news

Most Popular

The prosecution have until October 31 to decide whether a retrial will be held.