Jury unable to reach verdict in trial of former Wisbech mayor charged with rape
Aigars Balsevics denies two counts of rape
By Stephen Briggs
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 4:53pm
The jury in a trial of a former Wisbech Mayor have been unable to reach a verdict.
Aigars Balsevics (41) of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, who was mayor in 2020/21, denies two counts of rape, with the alleged offences said to have occurred last year.
A trial has been taking place at Peterborough Crown Court, and today it was confirmed the jury were unable to reach a verdict.
Most Popular
The prosecution have until October 31 to decide whether a retrial will be held.