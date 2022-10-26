Jury unable to reach verdict in trial of former Wisbech mayor charged with rape

The jury in a trial of a former Wisbech Mayor have been unable to reach a verdict.

Aigars Balsevics (41) of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, who was mayor in 2020/21, denies two counts of rape, with the alleged offences said to have occurred last year.

A trial has been taking place at Peterborough Crown Court, and today it was confirmed the jury were unable to reach a verdict.

Court news