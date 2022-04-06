Jury sent out to consider verdict in Rikki Neave murder trial

Rikki Neave

James Watson was aged 13 when it is alleged he strangled the six-year-old in woods in Peterborough on November 28 1994.

The prosecution alleged Watson was seen with Rikki shortly before his death and his DNA was found on the boy’s clothes, which were recovered from a bin.

Watson, now aged 40 and of no fixed abode, has denied Rikki’s murder.

At 11.55am on Wednesday, Mrs Justice McGowan sent the Old Bailey jury out to begin deliberating on its verdict.

She told the 12-strong jury that they needed to answer one question based on all the evidence.