Jury sent home for Easter break in Rikki Neave murder trial

Rikki Neave

Jurors have been sent home for the Easter break in the trial of a man charged with murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994.

James Watson, 40, is accused of strangling the six-year-old in woods in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, leaving his naked body posed in a star shape.

Watson was arrested more than 20 years later after DNA on Rikki’s discarded clothes was matched to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watson, of no fixed address, has denied murder.

Jurors at the Old Bailey have been deliberating on a verdict since around noon last Wednesday.

Just before noon on Monday, Mrs Justice McGowan said she would accept a verdict on which at least 10 of the 12 jurors agreed.

The jury did not sit on Tuesday but resumed deliberations on Wednesday morning.