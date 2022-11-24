Jilted boyfriend jailed after stealing French bulldog puppy from ex girlfriend

A jilted boyfriend who assaulted his former partner before stealing her three-month-old puppy has been jailed for two years.

Liam Reeve, 25, had been told the four-month relationship was over via a messaging app, and she blocked him so he could no longer contact her.

However, later that day, 1 August, Reeve left his home in Grey Friars, Grantham, Lincolnshire, and made his way to the victim’s home in Peterborough unannounced.

A French bulldog puppy was stolen

After breaking into his victim’s home, an argument broke out and Reeve grabbed her by the face and upper body before snatching the puppy she had been holding, and then took her other dog before leaving the house.

Reeve was seen running off with the pup under his arm and the other dog on a lead shortly before officers arrested him.

Yesterday, (23 November) at Peterborough Crown Court, Reeve was handed a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of assault and burglary.

PC Lily Deacon, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, praised Reeve’s victim for coming forward and contacting the police.

