Jewellery worth £60,000 stolen from Peterborough home in 'devastating' burglary
“This burglary has had a devastating impact on the family.”
Burglars got away with jewellery worth £60,000 in a ‘devastating’ burglary in Peterborough.
The raid happened at Oakleaf Road, Dogsthorpe, with burglars entering the home searching it, getting away with valuable loot at some point between 3.40pm and 4.50pm on Tuesday (4 April).
About £3,000 in cash, a spare car key and three men’s watches were among items which were stolen after the house was ransacked.
DC Matt Reed, who is investigating for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This burglary has had a devastating impact on the family.
“We are appealing for witnesses and would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the times stated to get in touch with us.”
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via the web chat service quoting crime reference 35/25070/23 or call 101 if you do not have internet access.