A man set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s car using gas cannisters after seeing her with a new partner.

Jealous Scott Smart, 39, went to the woman’s home in March on July 23 and an argument erupted between the three.

He eventually left but the following night, after drinking vodka throughout the day, he returned, strapped four camping gas canisters together with rope and set them alight under the fuel tank of the victim’s car.

Smart was arrested at the scene and two lighters were found on him.

Two canisters exploded and burst into flames.

A neighbour bravely used a hose to stop the fire spreading to the house just inches away, where the victim and her two children were sleeping.

On Friday (November 25), at Cambridge Crown Court, Smart, of Creek Road, March, was jailed for three years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

Scott Smart.

DC Ricky Bellett said: “I am delighted justice was served on Smart whose behaviour that evening was incredibly dangerous and reckless.

“Had it not been for the quick-thinking of a neighbour and the fire service, Smart’s actions would have cost lives so I would like to commend them for their brave efforts.

“I would also like to applaud the courage of the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this case and her cooperation, which has meant we could bring Smart to justice.”

The force has launched a campaign with Peterborough United and Cambridge United to tackle male violence against women and girls.

The fire started by Scott Smart.

If you have concerns about a friend or loved one’s partner you can use the Clare's Law scheme for more information on accessing the scheme, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website.

For more information on domestic abuse and the signs to look out for, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.