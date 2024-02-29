The ‘Rogues Gallery’ of crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in February has been revealed – with paedophiles, drug dealers and shoplifters included in the list.

Three people included on the list were behind a terrifying attack.

Ben Williams, 32, used a claw hammer to repeatedly hit the victim, who is in his 30s, around the head in his own home, causing an internal bleed on his brain. He was jailed for 31 years after he was found guilty of attempted murder.

Two others who played a part in the attack were also jailed.

These are not the only criminals to have been jailed this month – just the ones that Cambridgeshire Police have released pictures of.

Nathan Lovell Nathan Lovell abused two young girls and paid almost £5,000 for adults to abuse other children around the world. Lovell (33) of Opportune Road, Wisbech, was jailed for 15 years after admitting three counts of making indecent images or videos of children, and being found guilty of four counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13 by touching and 11 counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under 13

Leonard Davis Leonard Davis (23) of Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, admitted GBH with intent in connection with a brutal attack on a man in his own home which left him with catastrophic brain injuries. Davis was one of three people jailed for their role in the attack. David was jailed for nine years