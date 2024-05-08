Jailed: The faces of 18 crooks locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough over the past month

Drug dealers, prolific thieves and dangerous drivers among those who were jailed over the past month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th May 2024
Updated 7th May 2024, 15:32 BST

A pair of twins who assaulted police officers after stealing from a shop are among those included in this months Peterborough Rogues Gallery.

Abid and Itlaf Hussain are among 18 people, including drug dealers, dangerous drivers and violent offenders, who were jailed over the past months for crimes in and around the city.

These are not all the criminals jailed in April, just the ones Cambridgeshire Police have released a picture of during the month.

Some of the faces of criminals jailed in Peterborough over the past month

Some of the faces of criminals jailed in Peterborough over the past month Photo: Police

Zorhib Hussain (27) of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine. Hussain was part of the group who were running the “Ghost” drugs line in Peterborough

Ali Chaudry was sentenced to five years and five months after previously pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and activating a previous suspended sentence for drugs offences. Police had found evidence linking him to the Freddy drugs line after raiding his home in Western Avenue, Peterborough

Itlaf Hussain (39) was jailed alongside his twin brother after admitting ten counts of theft from a shop and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Itlaf Hussain, of Lutton Grove, Westwood, Peterborough, was jailed for nine months

