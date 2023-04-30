Jailed: The faces of 15 criminals locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough in April - including child rapist and carer who stole thousands
A man who launched a vicious attack leaving his victim with a bleed on the brain among those locked up
A child rapist and a carer who stole thousands from the vulnerable man he was meant to be caring for are among the crooks jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in April.
Alala Kesahit, aged 31, from Oxford, was jailed for 20 years after admitting a string of historic offences against children that took place in both Peterborough and Oxfordshire.
Earlier in the month, Simon Rouse (50) of Frederick Drive, Peterborough, was jailed for more than a year after he confessed to taking £12,000 from his vulnerable victim – splashing the cash on expensive goods.
Drug dealers, burglars and robbers are also among those who were jailed this month for crimes in and around Peterborough.
These are not all the criminals jailed in April, just the ones who police have released photos of.