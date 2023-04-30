A man who launched a vicious attack leaving his victim with a bleed on the brain among those locked up

A child rapist and a carer who stole thousands from the vulnerable man he was meant to be caring for are among the crooks jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in April.

Alala Kesahit, aged 31, from Oxford, was jailed for 20 years after admitting a string of historic offences against children that took place in both Peterborough and Oxfordshire.

Earlier in the month, Simon Rouse (50) of Frederick Drive, Peterborough, was jailed for more than a year after he confessed to taking £12,000 from his vulnerable victim – splashing the cash on expensive goods.

Drug dealers, burglars and robbers are also among those who were jailed this month for crimes in and around Peterborough.

These are not all the criminals jailed in April, just the ones who police have released photos of.

Alala Kesahit, aged 31, from Oxford was jailed for 20 years after pleading guilty to five counts of rape of a child, eight counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Offences took place in Peterborough and Oxfordshire

Barry Anderson (47) of Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, pretended to be a police officer as he targeted an elderly victim. He was jailed for four years and two months after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary including theft of £320 in cash and a mobile phone, as well as impersonating a police officer.

Ardit Pali was jailed after his fingerprints were found in cannabis factories containing up to an estimated two million pounds worth of the drug. Pali (25) of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to two counts of producing a controlled class B drug.

