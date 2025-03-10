Jailed: 'Dangerous' Wisbech man who raped teenage girls

Samuel Gorton locked up for 12 years

A man has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of raping two underage teenage girls when he tricked them into thinking he was younger than his age on social media.

Samuel Gorton, 20, of Leverington, Wisbech, was sentenced for three counts of rape against two teenage girls after appearing at Norwich Crown Court .

He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and ordered to serve eight years on extended licence. Gorton was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 30 years, a restraining order until further notice and he will be on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Gorton had previously pleaded not guilty but was found guilty of the rape offences by a jury after he appeared at Norwich Crown Court during a trial which lasted three weeks.

The court heard how Gorton targeted both young victims using snapchat, deceiving them into believing he was younger than he is.

Detective Constable Paul McCormack who led the Norfolk investigation, said: “Gorton is a dangerous individual who took advantage of two vulnerable young victims. I commend their courage and strength throughout this investigation and subsequent trial.

“No sentence can take away the harm that he has caused to them but it is because of the bravery that they have shown that Gorton can now be prevented from further offending. I hope this verdict reassures victims of sexual violence that we do take it seriously and will do our upmost to pursue justice, not just for the victims but for the safety and protection of the wider public.”