Jail for Wisbech man who left partner covered in blood after 'vicious assault'
A man who viciously assaulted his partner, leaving her needing hospital treatment, has been jailed.
Lukasz Tobiasz, 32, launched the unprovoked attack in the hallway of their home in Gordon Court, Wisbech, at about 4.30pm on Sunday, 4 January.
He punched her to the face numerous times, knocked her to the ground and hit her all over her body while she was on the ground.
The victim also lost consciousness and fell on an electric scooter.
Screaming and covered in blood, she fled and a neighbour called the emergency services.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries while Tobiasz was arrested nearby.
On Wednesday, 15 May, at Cambridge Crown Court, Tobiasz, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 months, having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.
DC Thomas Adams said: “This was a shocking and violent unprovoked attack which left Tobiasz’s partner with serious injuries.
“We will always look to put domestic violence offenders before the courts, and I would encourage victims not to hesitate in calling us. Under Clare’s Law, you can also find out if a partner has a history of domestic violence or abuse.”