Jail for Wisbech armed robber

Harry Smith

Harry Smith, of no fixed address appeared at Norwich Crown Court last week (Wednesday 11 August) after pleading guilty to offences including burglary and robbery at an earlier hearing.

It relates to two incidents that happened on the 18 November 2019. Smith broke into a property on Hickathrift Field in Marshland St James, Wisbech in the early hours of the morning. He was disturbed by the victim before making off from the scene.

Later that night Smith entered a business premise on Church Terrace in Outwell armed with a weapon before making threats to a member of staff and demanding money. He subsequently stole between £100-£200 before running off.

Following enquiries, officers linked Smith to both offences and a number of other incidents in Cambridgeshire.

Investigating Officer DC Vicki Homer said: “I am extremely pleased with the sentence that Smith received last week as it reflects all the hard work completed during this investigation.

“These incidents are extremely upsetting to the victims and we hope the fact we have secured this conviction will give some closure to those he targeted.