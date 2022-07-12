A man who attacked another man with a pool cue, causing him to need reconstructive facial surgery, has been jailed.

Steven Rodriguez-Taylor, 21, was celebrating a birthday at the Court Pool and Snooker Club in Bretton, Peterborough, on Saturday 15 February 2020.

He was part of a group playing pool however, the group’s conversation then turned to where they were going after being at the club and going out in Peterborough was mentioned.

Steven Rodriguez-Taylor

One of the women in the group was unable to go and become upset, with tempers fraying because of comments being made as a result of this.

The tension continued within the group and Rodriguez-Taylor began playing pool before starting to become verbally abusive towards one of the other players over some of the earlier comments.

This caused further friction in the group and an angry argument ensued with the victim seeing Rodriguez-Taylor move behind him, unable to see he had a pool cue in his hand.

Rodriguez-Taylor lifted the cue behind the victim’s shoulder and swung the cue at his head, striking him on the side of the face and knocking him unconscious.

He then continued kicking and stamping on the victim before being grabbed by a witness but he broke free.

Rodriguez-Taylor was restrained again but pushed another witness out of the way, causing them to fall on their wrist.

Another witness tried to grab him but Rodriguez-Taylor then ran from the club.

On Wednesday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Rodriguez-Taylor, of Ilminster Avenue in Bristol, was sentenced to four years in prison, having earlier pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Louis Scott said: “Rodriguez-Taylor’s violent and disgraceful assault on the victim not only left serious physical injuries but will also have been very traumatic for him.