Two men found living in a former toy shop that had been converted into a cannabis factory have been jailed.

Robertas Cela, 36 and Fjoraldo Hazizi, 27, were arrested by neighbourhood officers on 19 October after they carried out a warrant at the former Toys and Prams shop in Hill Street, Wisbech.

They found a total of 755 cannabis plants in the three-storey building, with the potential to produce a combined yield of between £211,400 and £634,200.

Robertas Cela (top left), Fjoraldo Hazizi (bottom right), the shop they were living in, and some of the plants found by officers

The electricity had been bypassed and British Gas said the power used for a 91-day period would have cost £46,477.

A black air pistol was also found at the property.

In interview, Cela told officers he was offered work to water the cannabis plants for £300 a month, while Hazizi said he was offered up to £8,000.

Both men admitted producing cannabis and were each sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (16 December).

PC Matt Smart, who investigated, said: “This successful warrant allowed us to seize a large amount of cannabis and stop it from being sold on the streets.

“We rely on people in our commu nities being our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere. If something doesn’t seem quite right it more than likely isn’t, so please report it to us.

