Jail for thug who 'smashed up a chemist' in Craig Street, Peterborough

Juma Moore caused £5,000 of damage after he was refused anti-biotics to help with a tooth problem
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
A thug who smashed up a pharmacy and threatened members of the public after he was refused free antibiotics has been jailed.

More Juma , 33, went to City Pharmacy, in Craig Street, Peterborough, at about 11.40am on Tuesday, 21 November, and demanded antibiotics for a tooth problem.

However, when he was told he needed to pay, Juma became aggressive and staff called the police.

In an attempt to calm him down, they gave him a gel for the dental issue but Moore was unable to open it and began to smash up items including computer monitors, card machines and scanners.

In total, he caused about £5,000 in damage.

Juma then picked up a glass bottle and began threatening customers, striking a man twice in the back who had tried to stop him by spraying a fire extinguisher.

He was eventually restrained by passers-by and arrested by officers.

At Thorpe Wood Police Station, Moore requested to see a custody nurse for his tooth pain, but spat in both her eyes when she opened his cell hatch.

On Tuesday (20 February), Juma, of Kimberley Road, Leicester, was jailed for 15 months, having been found guilty at an earlier hearing of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and affray.

PC Sam Malton, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Juma behaved disgracefully towards people who were just trying to help him and I am glad he has faced justice.”

