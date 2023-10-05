Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A thug who attacked a man three times and left him with serious head injuries in a dispute over drugs has been jailed for more than two years.

Michael Locker, 34, was locked up at Huntingdon Crown Court this week – with Cambridgeshire police welcoming the sentence handed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how Locker assaulted the victim at a house in Oxmoor, Huntingdon, at about 3.15pm on Saturday, 22 July, after arranging to meet there.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Locker

The victim was pulled inside the house and punched in the face before being dragged into a parking area where he tried to call for help on his mobile phone.

Locker grabbed the phone from his hand and smashed it twice into his face and head before pulling the victim’s t-shirt over his face.

The man tried to escape but tripped over and Locker tried to kick him in the face before the pair parted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered a fractured cheekbone and swelling to the back of his head.

Locker had also punched the victim twice in Oxmoor at about 12pm on Sunday, 18 June, leaving him with a broken nose and then slapped him to the face at about 2pm on Tuesday, 18 July, also in Oxmoor.

There were also numerous incidents of harassment where Locker would turn up at the victim’s address unannounced and sit outside in his car.

He also drove up and down the victim’s road.

In a prepared statement in interview, Locker said the victim had been “selling bad weed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (3 October), at Huntingdon Law Court, Locker, of Yeoman Close, Northstowe, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count each of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and harassment.