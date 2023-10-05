Jail for thug who left man with serious head injuries in Huntingdon drug dispute
and live on Freeview channel 276
A thug who attacked a man three times and left him with serious head injuries in a dispute over drugs has been jailed for more than two years.
Michael Locker, 34, was locked up at Huntingdon Crown Court this week – with Cambridgeshire police welcoming the sentence handed out.
The court heard how Locker assaulted the victim at a house in Oxmoor, Huntingdon, at about 3.15pm on Saturday, 22 July, after arranging to meet there.
The victim was pulled inside the house and punched in the face before being dragged into a parking area where he tried to call for help on his mobile phone.
Locker grabbed the phone from his hand and smashed it twice into his face and head before pulling the victim’s t-shirt over his face.
The man tried to escape but tripped over and Locker tried to kick him in the face before the pair parted.
He suffered a fractured cheekbone and swelling to the back of his head.
Locker had also punched the victim twice in Oxmoor at about 12pm on Sunday, 18 June, leaving him with a broken nose and then slapped him to the face at about 2pm on Tuesday, 18 July, also in Oxmoor.
There were also numerous incidents of harassment where Locker would turn up at the victim’s address unannounced and sit outside in his car.
He also drove up and down the victim’s road.
In a prepared statement in interview, Locker said the victim had been “selling bad weed.”
On Tuesday (3 October), at Huntingdon Law Court, Locker, of Yeoman Close, Northstowe, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count each of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and harassment.
After the sentence was handed out, DC Leah Beckett, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This was a terrifying campaign of violence and intimidation which left the victim with serious injuries so I am glad Locker has faced justice for his actions.”