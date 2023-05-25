Jail for Peterborough thief who stole from Next and B&Q found hiding behind bed

A prolific shoplifter who stole lamps and a lawnmower has been jailed after he was found hiding behind a bed has been jailed.

On Tuesday evening (23 May), Neighbourhood policing officers were tasked with locating 32-year-old Karl Jones, who was wanted for several thefts from shops across Peterborough.

He was found hiding behind the headboard of a bed at his home in Delapre Court, Eye.

Jones stole from Next at the Brotherhood Retail Park

Jones appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday), where he admitted nine counts of theft and was jailed for 18 weeks.

PC Jamie Colangelo-Long, said: “Jones has an extensive history of stealing from shops and has had many stints in prison.

“He has shown blatant disregard for the law and appears to not have learnt his lesson.”

His spree included the following thefts:

Theft of a decorative lamp worth £160 from Next at Brotherhood Retail Park – 25 April

Theft of a decorative lamp worth £199 from Next at Brotherhood Retail Park – 1 May

Theft of a lawnmower worth £370 from B&Q at Maskew Avenue Retail Park – 3 May

Theft of meat worth £51.90 from Co-op in High Street, Eye – 12 May

Theft of laundry products worth £6.30 from Co-op in High Street, Eye – 12 May

Theft of laundry products worth £56 from Co-op in High Street, Eye – 12 May

Theft of laundry products worth £30 from Co-op in High Street, Eye – 14 May

Theft of two electric toothbrushes from Superdrug at Queensgate Shopping Centre – 16 May