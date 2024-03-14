Jail for Peterborough thief who is banned from touching other people's cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted Peterborough thief who is banned from touching other people’s cars has been jailed – after he was caught on CCTV trying car door handles.

In the early hours of 29 January this year, CCTV operators contacted police after spotting Sebastian Hart, 43, trying car door handles in Century Square, Millfield in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is in breach of the five-year CBO he was made subject of in July 2022, which states that he must not touch any vehicle that doesn’t belong to him in Peterborough without the owner’s permission.

Sebastian Hart

Officers were deployed and arrested Hart on suspicion of breaching the court order, however he was further arrested after he was found to be in possession of a screwdriver, wrench, scissors, torch, and a screw, as well as £70 in cash, two mobile phones, and a pair of earrings.

He was later charged with going equipped for theft, breach of a CBO, possession of criminal property, and attempted burglary after he was forensically linked to an attempted break-in of a greenhouse in Glebe Road, Stanground, in December.

Hart, of Cromwell Road, West Town, admitted all offences and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (6 March), where he was sentenced to 25-weeks in prison. The sentence includes the reactivation of two previously suspended sentences for similar offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Shauna Dwyer, from Cambridgeshire Police, who investigated welcomed the sentence handed out by the court. DC Dwyer said: “Opportunistic individuals such as Hart will try their luck in the hope that just one vehicle will be unlocked and available for them to enter.

“Having the CBO in place means we have greater powers when it comes to Hart’s offending, if he is ever found to be in breach of the order, we are able to arrest him and put him before the courts.”