Jail for Peterborough shoplifter who targeted B&M in Bridge Street on Boxing Day and New Year's Day
A shoplifter who repeatedly stole from a B&M store in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.
Aaron Cliffe, 27, entered B&M in Bridge Street on 26 December and placed two hairdryers worth a total of £29.98 in his rucksack, before attempting to leave without paying, however he was intercepted by security who retrieved the goods.
He stole from the store twice within the following week, once on 1 January where he loaded a carrier bag with two electric blankets and eight Bold cleaning detergents worth £125.92, and again on 2 January where he took five backs of washing pods, some instant noodles, and a bottle of Zoflora.
Cliffe, of Aqua Drive, Hampton Water, was arrested for three shoplifting offences on January 5 after he was spotted in Bishops Road by CCTV operators.
Whilst in custody, he was further arrested for criminal damage after he tore up a ‘Codes of Practice’ book and urinated on it when in his cell.
Cliffe awas jailed for 12 weeks after admitting three counts of theft from a shop and criminal damage.
He has also been banned from B&M in Bridge Street for six months and ordered to pay £245 in compensation.
PC James Brand said: “We are working hard to tackle the issue of shoplifting in our city, but we cannot do this work alone and without the help of our local businesses.
"Therefore, I would like to encourage businesses to continue reporting shoplifting incidents to us when they happen so we can take action against the most prolific offenders who are harming the industry.”