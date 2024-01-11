Jail for Peterborough shoplifter who targeted B&M in Bridge Street on Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Aaron Cliffe also urinated on a ‘codes of practice’ book in his police cell

A shoplifter who repeatedly stole from a B&M store in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.

Aaron Cliffe, 27, entered B&M in Bridge Street on 26 December and placed two hairdryers worth a total of £29.98 in his rucksack, before attempting to leave without paying, however he was intercepted by security who retrieved the goods.

He stole from the store twice within the following week, once on 1 January where he loaded a carrier bag with two electric blankets and eight Bold cleaning detergents worth £125.92, and again on 2 January where he took five backs of washing pods, some instant noodles, and a bottle of Zoflora.

Cliffe stole from the B&M store in Bridge Street

Cliffe, of Aqua Drive, Hampton Water, was arrested for three shoplifting offences on January 5 after he was spotted in Bishops Road by CCTV operators.

Whilst in custody, he was further arrested for criminal damage after he tore up a ‘Codes of Practice’ book and urinated on it when in his cell.

Cliffe awas jailed for 12 weeks after admitting three counts of theft from a shop and criminal damage.

He has also been banned from B&M in Bridge Street for six months and ordered to pay £245 in compensation.

PC James Brand said: “We are working hard to tackle the issue of shoplifting in our city, but we cannot do this work alone and without the help of our local businesses.