News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Jail for Peterborough shoplifter who targeted B&M in Bridge Street on Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Aaron Cliffe also urinated on a ‘codes of practice’ book in his police cell
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who repeatedly stole from a B&M store in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.

Aaron Cliffe, 27, entered B&M in Bridge Street on 26 December and placed two hairdryers worth a total of £29.98 in his rucksack, before attempting to leave without paying, however he was intercepted by security who retrieved the goods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He stole from the store twice within the following week, once on 1 January where he loaded a carrier bag with two electric blankets and eight Bold cleaning detergents worth £125.92, and again on 2 January where he took five backs of washing pods, some instant noodles, and a bottle of Zoflora.

Most Popular
Cliffe stole from the B&M store in Bridge StreetCliffe stole from the B&M store in Bridge Street
Cliffe stole from the B&M store in Bridge Street

Cliffe, of Aqua Drive, Hampton Water, was arrested for three shoplifting offences on January 5 after he was spotted in Bishops Road by CCTV operators.

Whilst in custody, he was further arrested for criminal damage after he tore up a ‘Codes of Practice’ book and urinated on it when in his cell.

Cliffe awas jailed for 12 weeks after admitting three counts of theft from a shop and criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has also been banned from B&M in Bridge Street for six months and ordered to pay £245 in compensation.

PC James Brand said: “We are working hard to tackle the issue of shoplifting in our city, but we cannot do this work alone and without the help of our local businesses.

"Therefore, I would like to encourage businesses to continue reporting shoplifting incidents to us when they happen so we can take action against the most prolific offenders who are harming the industry.”