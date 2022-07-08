A man who went on a stealing spree in Peterborough and assaulted a police officer has been jailed.

Mohammed Nasarat, 30, was captured on CCTV stealing a wallet from an unlocked car parked in Andrews Crescent on 13 February.

Nasarat used bank cards in the wallet to complete four financial transactions shortly after the theft.

Mohammed Nasarat has been jailed for 149 days

The following day Nasarat went to an Esso garage in Bourges Boulevard, where he used a stolen card to spend £1.89. He was again captured on CCTV.

The victim’s bank confirmed an additional five unsuccessful attempts were made to use the card.

On 21 March Nasarat opened an unlocked Audi Q8 that was parked in Church Walk. He was again filmed on CCTV as he searched the vehicle, before leaving empty handed.

A week later, on 28 March, he climbed through the window of a property in Highbury Street, stealing a wallet, aftershave and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

When Nasarat was arrested in Church Walk, Peterborough, on 1 April officers discovered he was still carrying the original victim’s bank cards and the wallet from the Highbury Street burglary. He was also found with a newly issued driving licence belonging to a third victim who believed it had been lost in the post.

Nasarat was taken to hospital on 3 April as officers became concerned for his welfare when he was in custody. Whilst waiting to receive treatment he pushed a police officer over and ran out of the hospital, before being arrested again nearby.

Nasarat, of Harris Street, Peterborough, admitted theft from motor vehicle, vehicle interference, two counts of fraud, burglary, theft by finding, escaping lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

Yesterday (7 July) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 149 days.

DC George Corney said: “Nasarat was an opportunist thief who clearly thought little of stealing from other people when he had the chance.

“This series of thefts demonstrates the importance of locking vehicles and ensuring no valuables are left unattended.