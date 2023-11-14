Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who reportedly threatened a member of the public and was then found to be in possession of a pair of scissors has been sentenced to a year in prison.

On 14 April last year, Reza Bashardoost was walking past Café Algarve in Lincoln Road, Millfield, when he made a comment about a customer’s dog, resulting in an argument starting.

Bashardoost, 52, walked away but returned a short while later and continued the disagreement, this time involving other customers who were sat outside the café.

Reza Bashardoost and the scissors he had with him

He walked away for a second time, but returned five minutes later and threw a chair at one of the group.

Armed police officers were called out to the café after reports were made stating Bashardoost was threatening to kill someone with a knife.

Bashardoost was arrested after being found with a pair of scissors in his pocket.

Bashardoost, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (9 November) where he was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

DC Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “This is an incident that, if it wasn’t for the members of the public that called 999 immediately, could have escalated and resulted in someone being seriously harmed.

“Ultimately, there is no excuse for carrying around a bladed weapon that is intended to be used to harm someone.”