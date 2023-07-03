Jail for Peterborough man who threatened to stab another man in row over court case

A man who threatened to stab another man in a row over a court case has been jailed.

Ashley Sanders, 34, went to the victim’s home in High Street, Fletton, at 8.30pm on 10 October last year to discuss the court case of John Kennedy, Derek Nash and Selena Rosella, who were all jailed in December last year for attacking a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanders and a friend arrived and began talking to the victim about the case.

Court news

Once they had finished, all three men got up but Sanders followed the victim, pulled out a knife from his trousers and held it to his neck. He then told him not to “turn up at court” or scream or shout.