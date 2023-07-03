News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Jail for Peterborough man who threatened to stab another man in row over court case

Ashley Sanders jailed for more than a year
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:21 BST

A man who threatened to stab another man in a row over a court case has been jailed.

Ashley Sanders, 34, went to the victim’s home in High Street, Fletton, at 8.30pm on 10 October last year to discuss the court case of John Kennedy, Derek Nash and Selena Rosella, who were all jailed in December last year for attacking a man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sanders and a friend arrived and began talking to the victim about the case.

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

Once they had finished, all three men got up but Sanders followed the victim, pulled out a knife from his trousers and held it to his neck. He then told him not to “turn up at court” or scream or shout.

Sanders, of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, was jailed for one year and four months at Peterborough Crown Court, having admitting threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a knife in a public place.