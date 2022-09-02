Jail for Peterborough man who stole bank card and brought alcohol
A man who stole a handbag from a woman’s house and then spent money using her bank card has been jailed for more than two years.
Damian Davies, 34, of no fixed address, entered the victim’s home in Fairfield Road, Peterborough, by an unlocked side door at about 10pm on July 24.
Davies scouted out the house, before knocking on the door, and when no one answered, he entered the property and stole a handbag.
He then cycled into the city centre, stopping at a casino in Broadway, but quickly left when he realised he was unable to make a contactless payment using the stolen bank card.
He continued to BP garage and used the stolen bank card to pay contactless for a bottle of vodka worth £39.25.
The victim woke up the next morning to notifications on her phone to bank transactions made by Davies, including a failed transaction of £26. She realised her handbag was missing and checked her home CCTV camera which clearly showed Davies entering her home through her side door.
The police were called and identified Davies from the CCTV footage.
Davies was arrested and found to be in breach of a suspended sentence for a previous burglary offence.
He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (August 30) where he was sentenced to 876 days in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, burglary and theft. He was also ordered to pay back £228 to the victim.
Detective Constable Matt Slater said: “We are doing all we can to catch burglars and bring them before the courts. Please contact us if you notice any suspicious activity.”