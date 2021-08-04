Jail for Peterborough man who spat at police officer

Court news EMN-201009-152336001

Quentin Hyland, 39, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon last week (28 July) after he was found with an extendable baton on him.

Police had been called out to Park Lane in Eastgate by the ambulance service who had found the weapon on Hyland.

Following his arrest for being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, Hyland became aggressive and spat at one police officer, saying ‘Gotcha, that got you, didn’t it?’ He was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Hyland, of no fixed address, was charged with both offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (29 July).