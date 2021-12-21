Jail for Peterborough man who sold stolen necklace worth £6,500
A man who sold part of a necklace taken in a robbery in Peterborough has been jailed.
Younes Hairy, 20, was identified as the seller of the gold belcher necklace, worth £6500, which had been stolen in a robbery of a 50-year-old man in Queensgate car park, Peterborough, on 20 September.
Three days later, on 23 September, a 10-inch portion of the chain was sold at a pawnbroker in Long Causeway, Peterborough.
Hairy was arrested and charged with handling stolen goods which he admitted in court.
Hairy, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, 9 December, where he was sentenced to two years in prison.
DC Rob Giffen, who investigated, said: “I hope this sentence demonstrates the seriousness of handling stolen goods – if you play a part in crime, we will come after you.”