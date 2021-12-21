Jail for Peterborough man who sold stolen necklace worth £6,500

Younes Hairy

Younes Hairy, 20, was identified as the seller of the gold belcher necklace, worth £6500, which had been stolen in a robbery of a 50-year-old man in Queensgate car park, Peterborough, on 20 September.

Three days later, on 23 September, a 10-inch portion of the chain was sold at a pawnbroker in Long Causeway, Peterborough.

Hairy was arrested and charged with handling stolen goods which he admitted in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hairy, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, 9 December, where he was sentenced to two years in prison.