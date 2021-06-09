Jail for Peterborough man who racially abused and spat at woman before assaulting police officers
A Peterborough man who spat at and racially abused a woman has been jailed for a year.
Kamran Ali, 34, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, assaulted two police officers after being arrested on 24 March.
The random attack on the woman took place on 24 August last year in Peterborough. Ali shouted racial abuse at the victim and walked away.
Police were called and a media appeal made in a bid to identify the suspect. However, a PCSO recognised Ali and on the 4 September, he was arrested and released on bail.
Then, on 24 March, officers were called to a report of domestic abuse at Ali’s home and he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his mother.
Ali was erratic and aggressive in custody and spat at an officer while being booked into custody.
The next morning, Ali remained aggressive and threw a phone he had been given to consult with his solicitor at a police officer, called him racist and spat at him through the cell hatch.
Ali pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated common assault, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and assault by beating, before being jailed at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (4 June).
PC Antonio Monteiro said: “The disrespect Kamran Ali showed to a complete stranger in public, and to officers who were simply doing their job, was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. I hope this sentence gives him opportunity to reflect on his behaviour.”