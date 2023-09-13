Watch more videos on Shots!

A man who bit and racially abused a police officer and threatened a paramedic after being arrested in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.

Police have welcomed the sentence handed to Charlie Spurrier at court following the incident last week.

On Tuesday, September 5, officers from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on patrol in the Cathedral Square area, when they came across Charlie Spurrier who was causing a nuisance, resulting in his arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

Whilst transporting him to custody, officers had to pull the van over in Bourges Boulevard due to Spurrier falling unconscious and requiring immediate medical assistance.

First aid was promptly administered and he came around, however, while receiving first aid by the officers, Spurrier kicked out at an officer and caught him in the chest, and spat in the face of another.

An ambulance was called, in which Spurrier, 22, continued his abuse of the officers, shouting racial abuse at one before he bit the officer’s hand and later spat at him.

After being transferred to hospital, Spurrier threatened to harm a paramedic who was giving him medical assistance, as well as hurling racial abuse at another police officer.

Spurrier, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (8 September) where he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, racially aggravated assault, and a racially aggravated section 4 public order offence.

He was sentenced to a total of 33 weeks in prison, including the activation of a previously suspended 12-week sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) in June this year.

Sergeant Steve Rose, from the Peterborough City Centre NPT, welcomed the sentence, and said: “As police officers we have a duty of care to everyone we encounter, particularly those in our custody.