Jail for Peterborough man who pulled girlfriend across the floor by her hair

A man who attacked his girlfriend on three separate occasions and pulled her across the floor by her hair has been jailed for more than two years.

Christian Gordon, 30, was arrested after his girlfriend confided in her manager at work and they called police.

She explained how Gordon had thrown her onto a bed, climbed on top of her, placed his hands around her neck and applied significant pressure on two occasions during their 18-month relationship.

The woman also confided that Gordon had approached her from behind, put her in a chokehold and squeezed so hard she almost passed out.

She also told officers how, on one occasion, she laid on top of her phone so Gordon couldn’t take it from her. However, an incensed Gordon grabbed her by the hair and pulled her across the floor, causing her to suffer carpet burns across her face and pulling out a chunk of her hair.

The woman was left with cuts, bruises and friction burns and had to seek medical treatment for some of her injuries.

Gordon, of Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), intentional strangulation and coercive, controlling behaviour.

On 31 August he was jailed for two years and eight months at St Albans Crown Court.

Detective Constable Steph Dunlop, who investigated, said: “Gordon’s tirade of abuse left his girlfriend incredibly frightened for her safety and no-one should ever be made to feel that way.

“I would like to thank her for her bravery and for supporting us in getting the result she deserves.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a force priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep victims safe.”

Domestic abusers who strangle their partners to control them, or induce fear, face up to five years in prison under legislation that came in last year.