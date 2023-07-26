Jail for Peterborough man who fought in city centre street following pub argument

A man who kicked a man in the face following an argument outside a Peterborough city centre pub has been jailed for two and a half years.

Police said they are ‘delighted’ Colin Flake has been jailed following the late night fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said Flake, 27, became embroiled in an angry conversation with the victim outside O’Neill’s Bar in Broadway, at about 11.50pm on 10 November 2022.

Colin Flake

The pair began rowing again further down Broadway and a fight broke out.

Flake kicked the victim in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer facial fractures.

He fled but was arrested after being spotted on CCTV.

Flake, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad