Jail for Peterborough man who fought in city centre street following pub argument

Flake kicked victim in the head during street brawl
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

A man who kicked a man in the face following an argument outside a Peterborough city centre pub has been jailed for two and a half years.

Police said they are ‘delighted’ Colin Flake has been jailed following the late night fight.

Police said Flake, 27, became embroiled in an angry conversation with the victim outside O’Neill’s Bar in Broadway, at about 11.50pm on 10 November 2022.

Colin FlakeColin Flake
The pair began rowing again further down Broadway and a fight broke out.

Flake kicked the victim in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer facial fractures.

He fled but was arrested after being spotted on CCTV.

Flake, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

PC Malachi Creedon said: “This was a despicable assault by Flake on a man which left him with serious injuries so I am delighted he has been jailed for his disgraceful and dangerous actions.”