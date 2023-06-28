News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Jail for Peterborough man who exposed himself to woman and young son

Earl Allen placed on sex offenders register for seven years after he admitted exposing himself in Orton Avenue
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

A man who exposed himself to a woman and her young son in Peterborough has been jailed.

Earl Allen, 51, exposed himself to the victims twice at about 5.10pm on 4 July last year in Orton Avenue, Woodston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allen was identified as the man responsible and arrested on 25 July.

Earl Allen has been jailed after admitting the offenceEarl Allen has been jailed after admitting the offence
Earl Allen has been jailed after admitting the offence
Most Popular

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register, as well as being locked up for 28 weeks.

When he was arrested Allen said, “so I’m going to prison for having a p*** in the street.”

When the woman spoke to police she told them about the significant distress the incident had caused, particularly for her son who had “not been the same since”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday (June 27) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Allen, of Charnwood Close, Stanground, Peterborough, admitted exposure and was jailed for 28 weeks.

This included consecutive terms of ten weeks for exposure, six weeks for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and 12 weeks following the activation of a suspended sentence.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

DC Kate Jacklin, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out to Allen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Jacklin said: “Allen’s behaviour that day was disgusting. Despite his comments when he was arrested it is clear he intentionally exposed himself to a woman and her young son.

“I’m pleased he has now appeared in court and faced justice.”